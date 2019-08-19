Noreen Singh, age 56 of Manassas, VA died at her residence on August 13, 2019.

She was born on February 20, 1963 in Trinidad to the late Hakim Karamally and Jean Beekie Karamally.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harridath Kenny Singh and is survived by her daughter Malissa Singh-Briones; her son Jayson Singh; her son-in-law Alex Briones; her daughter-in-law Hema Singh; her grandchildren Samantha Singh, Jaydah Singh, Jonathan Singh and Leigham Kenny Briones; her mother Jean Caramally; her sisters Zoe Karmally, Zalina Khan, Shireen Abdool and Maureen Ali and by her brother Michael Caramally, Brian Caramally and Haseeb Caramally.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.