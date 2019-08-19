Navy Sea Chanters will perform at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

QUANTICO — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s tenth annual Summer Concert Series continues Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. with a performance by the United States Navy Sea Chanters.

The concert will take place at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

The Navy Band Sea Chanters are the Navy’s official chorus, and are known to entertain the President, foreign dignitaries, service members, and civilians alike.

Their performances range from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music, ensuring there is something for everyone.

The concert will be held outdoors on the Museum’s entry plaza, weather permitting.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

Concessions will be available and the Museum galleries, gift store, and Tun Tavern will remain open until the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

The Summer Concert Series will conclude with the Quantico Marine Corps Band on Thursday, August 29.

For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming, including Family Days, History in Your Hands, and special exhibitions, visit online.