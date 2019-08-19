Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for August 20

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

HAYMARKET

Kristoffer Lacson earned a Master of Science in Performance Improvement from Grantham University.

LAKE RIDGE

Tessa Croce earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science from the University of Kentucky.

STAFFORD

Grant Pointon earned a Master of Science in Psychology from University of Utah.

Ariele Goode was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Kenneth Letourneau earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Roger Williams University.

Amaya Roane is joining the class of 2023 at Wilkes University.

WOODBRIDGE