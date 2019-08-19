Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for August 20

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
HAYMARKET
- Kristoffer Lacson earned a Master of Science in Performance Improvement from Grantham University.
LAKE RIDGE
- Tessa Croce earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science from the University of Kentucky.
STAFFORD
- Grant Pointon earned a Master of Science in Psychology from University of Utah.
- Ariele Goode was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
- Kenneth Letourneau earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Roger Williams University.
- Amaya Roane is joining the class of 2023 at Wilkes University.
WOODBRIDGE
- Fitzpatrick Givans earned a Master of Science in Business Intelligence from Grantham University.
- Sarah-Kate Mills participated in the Communication Study Abroad – United Kingdom program May 10 through 24.