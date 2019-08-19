Chance of showers and thunderstorms, heat index to 102 degrees

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.