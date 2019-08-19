Bobette Lee Johnston, a long time resident of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. She was born in Mississippi to the late Ellis and Liddie Lee. She was a materials specialist with the Department of Defense during her working years.Bobette was married to the late Lucian L. Johnston who was the love of her life. Her son’s Glen, Michael and Edward were so very important to her. Her grandchildren, Scott and Reina Hockenberry brought much joy into her life. She loved them all unconditionally. She enjoyed gardening and would spend hours working in her garden where she would grow sunflowers and tomatoes. She grew tomatoes so that she could make fried green tomatoes which she loved. A true southern lady, she did needle point and quilting.

There will be a visitation held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge, Virginia on Wednesday, August 21 starting at 4 PM and going until 6 PM. Her funeral service will take place at Riverview Baptist Church, 1722 Florida Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia 22191 on Thursday at 11 am. Interment will take place at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia directly following the service.