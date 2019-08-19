Anja M. Mayberry, a wonderful mother and grandmother passed peacefully on August 11, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1931 in Tampere, Finland to Eino and Imbi Soini. She went to work in Germany for the US Army and met her husband, Harry F. Mayberry Sr there. It was not long before she married Harry and they went on to have two sons. Harry Jr (Karen) was born on April 16, 1966 who was born at the Frankfort Army Hospital and Einor “Tony” (Rachel) was born on December 8, 1967 at the Wurtzburg Army Hospital.

After her husband tour in Germany the family moved to the United States living at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia. In 1982, after her husbands retirement she moved with her family to Springfield, Virginia. She lived at the same house up until her passing.

Anja was a avid reader who enjoyed classical music and gardening. She also enjoyed baking Finnish desserts and bread which her grandchildren loved. She loved the holidays and Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. She also enjoyed celebrating on the different name days of her family members.

She is survived by her son’s, Harry Jr and his wife Karen and their children Taylor, Maean and Harry III as well as Eino “Tony” and his wife Rachel and their children Joshua, Brianna and Trevor.

Anja will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.