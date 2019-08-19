Fire engine catches fire at station

WOODBRIDGE — A fire truck is out of service today after it caught fire.

Fire and rescue crews at the River Oaks Station — Fire Station 23 in Woodbridge smelled smoke inside one of the fire engines Sunday night. A small fire was located inside of the engine, so crews moved the engine outside of apparatus bay at the station and extinguished the fire.

No one was injured and the damage was minimal, said Prince William fire and rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky. Fire Station 23 is located near the intersection of Route 1 and River Oaks Boulevard in Woodbridge.

The engine fire comes a day after four Prince William County firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their engine overturned on Waterway Drive in Montclair. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday.