MONTCLAIR — A fire truck overturned on Waterway Drive on Saturday night.

The truck was called to a car crash at the corner of Waterway Drive and Fallstone Place at 7:04 p.m.

A Prince William fire and rescue spokesman could not provide any information on the crash when contacted Saturday night.

The fire truck is stationed at Dumfries-Triangle Fire Department Station 17 at the corner of Waterway Drive and Spring Branch Boulevard.

We’ll bring details you more on this story when they become available.

Update from Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue: