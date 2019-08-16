Rufus Eddo

Rufus Ibikunle Eddo was born November 18th, 1942 in Lagos, Nigeria to Johnson Dopayi Eddo and Emily Eddo. He was number ten of fourteen children by his father.

He completed his high school education at Aquinas College in Akure, Ondo state and worked for a few years at the ministry of defense in Lagos before departing to the United States of America in January 1967 to further his education.

He was joined in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart Felicia Eddo for 49 years. To this union, 5 children were born.

He received his Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from the City College of New York – CUNY in 1974. He was awarded his MBA from Long Island University in 1975 and received his master’s in engineering from Pace College in 1976.

He returned to Nigeria in 1976 post-civil war, after been recruited by federal government delegates from the federal ministry of works and housing. He was later employed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) as a system analyst. His work with NNPC saw him traveling all over the world including trips back to the USA. He left NNPC in 1983 and started Data Communication Engineering Company which he ran from 1983 to 2015.

Rufus was also an active member of Rotary International club between 1982 and 1990. He served as the vice charter president for Rotary Club of Ifako, Lagos, Nigeria and served as president between 1985 and 1986.

Rufus was a devout Catholic and had been since his high school days. He was a baptized, and confirmed Christian. He was also an active member of the St. Theresa Parish in Lagos, Nigeria. He served as the vice chairman for the parish pastoral council from 1997 to 1998, and later held the position of national president of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate heart of Mary from 2008 to 2011.

He served God in various capacity both inside and outside the church community. He was a cheerful giver, and father to many that were in need. He stood up for others, particularly those who were oppressed.

He relocated to the USA in the Spring of 2017 to live closer to his family. At the time his wife had been residing in the USA since 2003.

May the lord reward him kindly, he saw God before death as he said, “the lord was calling me.”

Rufus Eddo departed this life on August 4th at 4:39am. He was preceded in death by:

He lives to cherish his memories: Spouse: Felicia Eddo; 5 Children: Gloria Eddo, Olakunle Eddo, Olukayode Eddo, Oladipo Eddo, Oluwadamilola Eddo; 6 siblings: Pa Samuel Eddo, Mr. Dayo Eddo, Chief Richard Eddo, Mr. Olabode Eddo, Ms. Modupe Eddo, Mr. Adekunle Eddo; 4 grandchildren: Marvin Eddo, Lola Eddo, Luca Eddo, Aiden Eddo; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.