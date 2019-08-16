Please come to Brentsville Community Appreciation Day

Hello Community Members,

Chick-fil-A Bristow would like to invite you to our Brentsville District Community Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. We would like to say “thank you” to our communities for your continued support and show our appreciation with a celebration!

If you live in the Brenstville District, specifically Brentsville, Nokesville and Bristow, just come in during that time frame and show your ID and get a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. We will also have a bounce house for the kids.

We also are inviting our local churches, organizations, schools, high school bands, cheer squads, athletes, clubs, local historical society, police, fire, and vendors to come out and perform or set up an informational table. Please contact me directly if you are interested in participating so we can discuss the details.

We look forward to seeing you!

Karen Allam, Marketing Director of Chick-fil-A (Bristow)