Daytime delays expected next week in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG — Drivers may encounter daytime delays next week on Truslow Road between Berea Church Road and Poplar Road in Stafford County.

During this time, a spot safety improvement project will be taking place.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contractor crews are realigning a drainage ditch to slightly widen the shoulder of a 15-foot section of the eastbound lane of Truslow Road, west of Norfolk Street.

Widening the shoulder will enhance safety by providing more recovery space for motorists who stray from the eastbound travel lane.

At the end of the widening work, the new section of road shoulder will be paved.

To accomplish this improvement, Truslow Road will be reduced to a single lane between Berea Church Road and Poplar Road near Norfolk Street.

A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Weather permitting, a lane closure is scheduled for following dates and times:

Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A message board will be posted in advance to notify motorists about the upcoming project.

The project’s contractors are Jones Brothers Excavating and Howard Brothers Contractor, Inc.

The project cost is approximately $50,000 and is being funded using Stafford County’s secondary road safety and operational improvement funds.

Truslow Road carries an approximately 3,100 vehicles a day, according to a 2018 VDOT traffic count.