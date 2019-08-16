Brant Wilson Shorden, age 43, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home in Fredericksburg, VA.

Brant was born on December 7, 1975 in Manassas, VA to Stewart Shorden and Victoria Leonard.

He graduated from Fauquier High School. Brant loved bowling, fishing, playing board and card games. He had an extensive baseball card collection and was a Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens Fan. Brant enjoyed being outdoors, especially the beach. His favorite past time was sleeping.

Survivors include his father: Stewart Shorden; his mother: Victoria Leonard; two daughters: Sydney and Grace; his girlfriend: Tina McKnight and his fur baby Roxxi; and a large extended family, too many to mention but all are loved.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM; where a celebration of Brant’s life will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. The family has requested that if you would like to purchase flowers, that you bring one single flower in loving memory of Brant.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to one of the following organizations: American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Disabled American Veterans or your local SPCA in memory of Brant Wilson Shorden.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com