WANTED: Man accused in Manassas area hotel sex assault

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A Maryland man faces sex assault charges after police said she abducted a woman in a Manassas area hotel room.

From Prince William police:

On August 15 at 1:56AM, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Holiday Inn located at 10424 Balls Ford Rd., Manassas (20109) on August 14.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 46-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the suspect, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her onto the bed.

While on the bed, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and held her down, preventing her from leaving the room. Eventually the parties separated, and the victim was able to contact a family member who assisted in contacting police.

Prior to police arrival, the suspect fled the scene. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Jerry Vance KAIGLER. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available] Jerry Vance KAIGLER, 48, of the 600 block of Juneberry Ct. in Bowie, MD Described as a black male, 5’8”, 155 lbs, bald with brown eyes Wanted for abduction, strangulation, and sexual battery