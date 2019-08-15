Tyler J. Dupuy, 25, of Manassas killed in crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY — A Manassas man was killed in a crash in Fauquier County.

From Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Palmer is investigating a fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred August 14, 2019 at 6:42 p.m. on Route 882 (Turkey Run Road) at 1 tenth of a mile north of Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

A 2014 Freight MT45 (Box Truck) was traveling south on Rt. 882 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment and several trees. The vehicle continued across the left side of the roadway and struck another embankment before coming to rest.

The driver of the Freight (Box Truck), Tyler J. Dupuy, 25, of Manassas, Va., was wearing his seat belt. Dupuy died at the scene a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.