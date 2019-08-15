Townhouse fire displaces 8, damages multiple homes

WOODBRIDGE — At 5:53 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to 1826 Tilletson Place in Woodbridge for a townhouse fire.

According to Rebecca Barnes, Public Information Officer of the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department (OWL VFD), units arrived on scene with flames from two townhouses.

Firefighters confirmed the residents were out of all three homes.

The fire was under control in forty minutes.

One additional townhouse was damaged as a result of the initial fire.

One firefighter and two residents were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Eight adults were displaced from the three homes and assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire & Rescue units were sent from OWL VFD, Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue and Prince William County Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.