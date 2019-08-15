Joseph M. Brazil passed away at his home in Dumfries, VA on August 14, 2019 with his wife, children, and their families at his bedside. Born In Providence, Rhode Island, 1942. Enlisted in the United States Army at age 17 in March of 1959, out in April, 1962. Worked as a machine operator at Gambar Products for two years. Enlisted again in February, 1965. Four months later was on troop ship to Vietnam with the 41st Signal Battalion. Spent two years there on first tour. Returned for another year in 1969. Retired from the Army in 1982, then attended Prince William Community College. He spent one year with FEMA in 1983 and then joined the Department of Energy in Washington, DC in 1984 for 22 years, retiring in 2006. He was a resident of Prince William County, Virginia since 1975.

Mr. Brazil is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Eladia. Was the son of the late Ruth Rushworth (Munroe), Raymond Brazil, James Rushworth (step Dad) brothers, Raymond and John Brazil, Douglas Rushworth, and sister Ruth Rushworth. He is survived by his children, daughter Elena O’Donnell (Dan), son Jospeh (Monica), granddaughters Alexa, Maddie, Kayla and Gabbie, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4PM with a service at 4PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity or church of your choosing in memory of Joseph.