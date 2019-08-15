Former golf club vandalized, Stafford man charged

STAFFORD COUNTY — Authorities have a suspect in vandalism at a shuttered golf course.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A suspect was arrested on Thursday by units with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for vandalizing the former site of the Cannon Ridge Golf Club.

On July 9, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding reports of a past occurred commercial burglary at the Cannon Ridge Golf Club located at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway.

Unknown suspects had broken into the main building and caused an extensive amount of damage including shattering windows, spray painting walls, and littering.

During the ensuing month-long investigation, Detective Steininger identified the suspect behind the incident.

Brandon McCallum, 19, of Stafford, was subsequently taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, destruction of property, entering the property to damage, and conspiracy. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

A second suspect is being sought in connection with the incident. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates as the investigation unfolds.