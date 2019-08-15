Accused thief uses bicycle as getaway vehicle, sheriff says

NORTH STAFFORD — (Press Release) A suspect was arrested on Tuesday by units with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after stealing two video game consoles from the Best Buy located at Stafford Marketplace and fleeing the area on a bicycle.

On August 13, 2019, at approximately 10:09 a.m., Deputy Eastman responded to a reported shoplifting in progress at the Best Buy located at 1455 Stafford Market Place. A male subject was observed leaving the store with two PlayStation 4 video game consoles tucked under his arms. He then strapped the items to his bicycle using a bungee cord and fled in the direction of the commuter lot.

Deputy Eastman located the suspect riding his bicycle on Worth Avenue in the area of the Home Depot parking lot. The deputy began following the suspect who attempted to ride over a curb to evade him. The suspect ultimately lost control of his bicycle and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Robert Washington Jr., 36, of Richmond. A witness confirmed he was the suspect behind the shoplifting incident at Best Buy. The merchandise was returned to the store.

The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He was charged with concealment of merchandise and grand larceny. He was also served an outstanding warrant out of Henrico County for a good behavior violation.