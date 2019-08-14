Jersey Mike’s Subs opens today in Haymarket

HAYMARKET — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced-and-grilled subs, will open in Haymarket on Aug. 14.

Franchise owner Chris Brown will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 18 to support Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

The new restaurant, located at 6424 Trading Square, is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We want to raise awareness along with funds to highlight the contribution the food pantry makes throughout northern Virginia,” said Brown.

Brown is an exemplary Jersey Mike’s franchise owner who shares the company’s commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service, and who are dedicated to giving back to the local community.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

In 2019, the company’s 9th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised more than $7.3 million for more than 200 charities throughout the country.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide.

Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s Fastest-growing Sandwich Chain in the 2019 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200 and #1 Most Admired Fast-casual Brand in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Photo: Jersey Mike’s Facebook page