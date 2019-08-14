Today
Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.