Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.