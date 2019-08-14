Call to Action: volunteers needed to drive veterans to appointments

Good Morning Prince William –

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers ages 55 and up to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

Soles4Souls collects new and gently-worn shoes to create sustainable jobs around the world. Drop off points are the DSW Shoe Store in Woodbridge and Gainesville, Core Effects Personal Training in Woodbridge, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Triangle. Please visit their website to see all the cool stuff they are doing.

The staff at SERVE is already planning their Shelter Meals schedule for fall. They’re looking for group of six to eight volunteers to provide a meal to shelter guests on Labor Day, Sept. 2. Volunteers must be at least 16. It’s a fun way to share a meal with shelter guests as a farewell to summer, and your group can do a cookout. If Labor Day doesn’t work, other dates are available through Thanksgiving — it’s not too early to plan that holiday meal. Please contact Julie at (571) 748-2674 or email to learn more.

Habitat for Humanity invites you to book your corporate employee volunteer days for the fall season. It’s a great way to increase goodwill and customer/employee respect by demonstrating your company’s commitment to our community, ensure the region’s growth and value as a great place to live and work, attract a skilled workforce, and provide rewarding corporate team building opportunities that will build morale and job satisfaction. Please call Traci at (703) 369-6708 to learn more.

Serve Our Willing Warriors needs volunteers to assist with House Preparation for the Warrior Retreat on Wednesdays 9:30am-noon. This is a great way to give families a fresh start to their retreat stay. Please email them to learn more.

The National Museum of the United States Army is looking for individuals ages 18 and up who are passionate about the U.S. Army and sharing the stories of the men and women who have worn the Army uniform throughout our nation’s history. Although the museum doesn’t open until 2020, there will be a variety of volunteer opportunities, such as visitor services, special events, tours, education, gardening, and administration. Specific educational degrees or work experience aren’t required. All are encouraged to apply to volunteer.

Come Save a Life with American Red Cross. Their next Sound the Alarm event will be Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Help lend a hand to help those without a newer smoke alarm be safe in their own home. Kids under 12 can volunteer with a parent. To register, please visit online.

Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to teach their Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. This program was designed by Stanford University so individuals can live a more active, healthy, and joyful lifestyle. They learn to manage stress and fatigue, control pain, eat better, solve problems, and get the support they need. The training is Aug. 16, 17, 23, and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call Jodie at (571) 241-3925 to learn more and register for the trainings.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers to teach English, citizenship, GED, and computer classes at their Hogar Center in Manassas. They also have a need for math, science, and social studies teachers. Come be part of their team giving families a better opportunity for success. Please call Emily at (703) 851-6388 to learn more.

Sweet Julia Grace Foundation is holding their annual Golf Tournament on Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prince William Golf Course (14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville). Register as a foursome, or as an individual golfer. Four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Please visit online for more information.

Prince William Conservation Alliance will be holding a Minnieville Buffer Workday Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Colby Drive in the parking lot of K9 Gunner Dog Park. Please dress for the outdoors — long pants, sturdy shoes, and a hat. They have gloves and garden tools, or you can bring your own. Bring along a smile and bottled water. To register, please email.

Habitat for Humanity invites all golfers to the 26th Annual Lou Maroon Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 9 at Evergreen Country Club. Fee is just $150 per player for teams of four players, Captains’ Choice format. Registration includes greens fee, cart, complimentary beverages, goody bag, lunch, practice range, balls, and awards banquet with dinner. Please email to learn more.

Habitat for Humanity also needs volunteers to help with the Lou Maroon Golf Tournament on Sept. 9 at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket. Three shifts are available: 9 a.m., noon, and 2:30 p.m. Duties include event setup, registration, and running contests during the event. Please sign up on Habitat’s Volunteer Calendar. Call (703) 369-6708 or email for more information.

The Chinn Center needs volunteers on Sunday, Sept. 15 for their 6th Annual Kids Triathlon. Kids start in the pool with laps and move out to the bike course, then end on the run course. Volunteer positions include keeping the kids safe and on-course. The event starts at 7 a.m. Volunteers need to report in by 6:15 a.m. Ages 14 and up are welcome for this event. Please call Beverly at (703) 792-8616 for more info.

Carried to Full Term invites you to their 5K and 1-mile fun run on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Gainesville. Come support their mentoring and housing services to pregnant moms. Please visit their website to learn more and register for the run.

to learn more and register for the run. The Virginia Cooperative Extension offers all kinds of great seminars for home ownership. Their next seminar is in Woodbridge on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch included. Please email to learn more, and visit their Facebook page at Virginia Cooperative Extension Prince William to see new events.

Food for Others needs volunteers to pick fresh fruit and vegetables at the Hollin Farm to distribute to families in need. They work every Sunday through Oct. 20. Please visit online and click on the rotator slide for Hollin Farm to sign up.

Save the Date of Sept. 8 to Walk to Fight Suicide in Manassas. Please register online.

Girls on the Run Northern Virginia is looking for volunteer coaches for the fall 2019 season. You will be trained to facilitate the curriculum for small groups of girls in grades three to eight, twice a week for 10 weeks. The program runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 24 to inspire girls to be strong, confident, and healthy. Please email Meagan to learn more.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Oct. 19 in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, clean up, refreshments, advocacy, rout monitoring, or the finish line brigade. Gather your friends and families to join in the event. Please email Ben to learn more.

BEACON for Adult Literacy is gearing up for the fall semester and is looking for tutors to work with small groups. No second language or teaching experience needed. The fall semester starts Aug. 26 with volunteer training on Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please call (703) 368-7491 to register and learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.