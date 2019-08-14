Additional charges for Stafford woman involved in fatal crash

DALE CITY –– (Press Release) On August 13, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit obtained additional charges against the driver involved in the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the 4100 Block of Dale Blvd. in Dale City during the early morning hours of August 11.

The investigation revealed that both the accused, driving a 2018 Toyota Camry, and the deceased, operating a 2018 Ducati V4 S motorcycle, were traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Dale Blvd. approaching Forestdale Ave.

At one point, the driver of the Camry lost control of the vehicle and made contact with the motorcycle causing both vehicles to travel over the center median of Dale Blvd. and struck two trees before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The operator of the motorcycle separated from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry was determined to be driving the vehicle while intoxicated and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During a search of the Camry after the crash, investigators located an open container of alcohol and marijuana. Following the investigation, crash investigators obtained additional charges against the accused, identified as Katrina Nicole Thomas.

The accused was served at the hospital where she remains hospitalized.

Arrested on August 13: [No Photo Available] Katrina Nicole THOMAS, 26, of 55 Townes Pl., Stafford County, Va. Charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana

Previously charged with driving while intoxicated

Court Date: October 24, 2019 | Bond: Remains Hospitalized Identified:

The operator of the 2018 Ducati was identified as John Jon LEE, 46, of Rockville MD

Here’s the original incident report: