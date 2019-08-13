Neighbor found naked on couch, charged

NORTH STAFFORD — A homeowner told a sheriff’s deputy his he found his neighbor naked on his living room couch.

From a Stafford sheriff’s office press release:

Castle Court, 08/12, 3:56 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress.

A resident reported that a neighbor had broken into his residence and was sitting on his couch, naked. Shortly before units arrived, the resident reported that the suspect had left his home.

Units responded to the scene and located the suspect exiting his residence. The suspect was identified as James Miller, 59, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2000.00 unsecured bond on charges of unlawful entry and destruction of private property.