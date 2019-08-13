Mark William Woodruff

Mark Woodruff, 64, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on August 7th after a brave and a lengthy battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 17th, at the Pierce Funeral Home, located at 9609 Center Street in Manassas, VA at 2:00 p.m. (www.piercefh.com)

Mr. Woodruff was born on November 11, 1954, in Key West, Florida, a son of Millard and Edith Coffin Woodruff. He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years Carol Sanford Woodruff.

Surviving are two brothers Donald D. Woodruff of North Potomac, Maryland, wife Susan, with their two children Daniel and Amy; Bruce D. Woodruff of Londonderry, NH, wife Fern, with four children Robert, Michael, Ian, and Angela.

Mark loved being on the cutting edge of technology and worked a variety of systems engineer positions for Motorola, Southern Bell and spent the last twenty-two years with Verizon Wireless. He was an Extra Class FCC licensed amateur radio operator and held the call sign “N3HF”. He was a founding member of the Tri-County Repeater Association in 1975. Mark’s amateur radio communication systems in Silver Spring and Ocean City, MD are the only ones for both areas that broadcasts the NOAA weather bulletins, and is used to collect information from many areas about damaging storms. Mark’s memory will live on as operators continue to use this equipment to talk on locally and throughout the world.

Expressions of sympathy should take the form of making a donation to either https://abreathofhope.org/ or http://www.littlebuddies.org