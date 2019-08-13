Lillian Rose Lane, 93, of Woodbridge, VA died August 9, 2019 at home. She was a retired bookkeeper for Manassas Ice & Fuel Company (MIFCO). Lillian Lane was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Lillian Lane was preceded in death by her husband Norwood and grandson Danny. She is survived by her daughters Theresa Harris and Susan Wessolleck, three sisters Jane, Camile, Ann and one brother Bob, grandchildren Michael, Susan, Zachary, five great grandchildren and one great grandson. The family will receive visitors Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11-11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary’s Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice Care, 9625 Surveyor Court, Manassas, VA 20110 and OWL VFD, 910 Highams Court, Woodbridge, VA 22191 or a charity of your choice.