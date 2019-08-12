Woman charged with DUI after fatal crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 11 at 2:17AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 4100 Block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2018 Ducati motorcycle and the driver of a 2018 Toyota sedan were traveling westbound on Dale Blvd when both vehicles crossed over the center median and struck two separate trees before coming to a stop on the eastbound side of Dale Blvd.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Katrina Nicole THOMAS, was charged with DUI. Additional charges may be pending. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The operator of the 2015 Ducati was identified as John Jon LEE, 46, of Rockville MD

Arrested on August 11:

[No Photo Available]

Katrina Nicole THOMAS, 26, of 55 Townes Place, Fredericksburg VA

Charged with driving while intoxicated

Court Date:

Pending | Bond: Released on court summons