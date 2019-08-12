MANASSAS — BrightCare Center is excited to host Northern Virginia’s First Sensory Carnival and Health Fair on Aug. 17 Saturday, September 14 at The Plaza in Woodbridge.

This is an inclusive family-friendly event which will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activities are open to all ages and will include sensory corners, live demonstrations, interactive booths, yoga sessions, food trucks, health fair, arts and crafts, waterslides, games, and the like.

“We are thrilled to offer the Carnival as a fun way to bring all members of the Northern Virginia community together,” said Nyome Kamara, Founder & Director of BrightCare. “We encourage Northern Virginians to come out and experience a different type of carnival where making connections, gaining new experiences, and engaging with friends and community is key.”

All proceeds raised from the carnival will go toward providing direct support to the more than 200 special needs families BrightCare serves annually.

Kamara adds, “This event is especially meaningful to us at BrightCare as we work on expanding services such as after school and summer camps to younger aged children with special needs and continue working to create a Northern Virginia community that is inclusive to all”.

Tickets for the event are $15 general admission.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Vendor tables and sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event.

For more information on this or any other questions regarding the carnival, please contact Yukiko Dove at (571) 333-2818 or via email; or Kendra Jackson at (703) 454-6815 or via email.

BrightCare Center has supported the needs of hundreds children and young adults with disabilities since its founding in 2014. BrightCare’s mission is to provide access and opportunities that promote engagement and foster independence in persons with developmental disabilities. Visit their website for more information.