Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
1:02am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: over a portion of the middle atlantic region https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/8Iyfx7Uvhg
— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) August 12, 2019
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.