Some of the storms could produce gusty winds

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

1:02am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: over a portion of the middle atlantic region https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/8Iyfx7Uvhg — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) August 12, 2019

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.