Princedale Drive pipe replacement work continues

DALE CITY – (Press Release) Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) structure and bridge crews are on schedule towards completion on work to replace a large stormwater pipe on Princedale Drive that failed after heavy rains on July 4, causing a sinkhole.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic between Saddler Lane and Roundtree Drive in about two weeks, weather permitting.

Crews are almost finished installing two 130-foot long runs of 60-inch diameter pipe and will begin work to build the road back up to its original grade.

Once the road segment is repaved and reopened, crews will shift to rebuilding the sidewalks.