Prince William charges 9 in prostitution sting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) On August 8, 2019, detectives from the Prince William County Police, Special Investigations Bureau conducted a Commercial Sex Operation at an area hotel in the Manassas area of the county. The objective of the operation was aimed to combat the illicit demand and solicitation of commercial sex services which has a direct connection to human trafficking.

During the course of the operation, undercover detectives created online advertisements designed to solicit commercial sex that led to the contact of numerous suspects by phone and through social media. As a result, multiple suspects were identified and charged with offenses relating to the solicitation of commercial sex.

Prince William County police remains committed to the fight against labor and sex trafficking. We are dedicated to tackling the complexity and issues surrounding the commercial sex industry. Anyone who solicits commercial sex plays a fundamental role in human sex trafficking by contributing to the need and demand of such activities. Our Department, in conjunction with our community partners, recognize that those who solicit commercial sex play an equal role in creating a marketplace that thrives on sexual abuse, violence, and child exploitation.

In addition to enforcement, the Police Department seeks to continue community education efforts and awareness campaigns through our partnership with federal, state, and local agencies. Law Enforcement’s goal is to be an active participant in the fight against human trafficking and create a safe environment for the reporting of suspected human trafficking. The Police Department has conducted training at area hotels, local churches and hospitals, and other County agencies to educate respective staff on how to identify and report suspected commercial sex and human trafficking. The plan is to continue these educational opportunities since our community partners play a critical role in notifying law enforcement of suspected illicit activity. Before the end of the year, the Police Department is partnering with the Blue Campaign to continue this educational objective at other hotels in Prince William County.

According to the Department of Homeland Security website, “[The] Blue Campaign is a national public awareness campaign, designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases.”

To report suspected human trafficking or to receive assistance if you are victim of human trafficking, please contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, send a text to 233733, or Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Resources regarding human trafficking in the United States and Virginia;

Polaris Project

Human Trafficking Hotline

Department of Homeland Security

During this latest operation, the below individuals were identified and charged in connection to offenses relating to our deterrence and enforcement efforts including the solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place. The code of Virginia defines a “bawdy place” as any place within or outside any building or structure that is used or is to be used for lewdness, assignation, or prostitution.

Charged on August 8:

Pablo Ruben PEREZ UMANZOR, 19, of 10163 Wilmington St in Manassas

The above charged with frequenting a bawdy place and solicitation of prostitution

Court Date: September 24, 2019 | Bond: $2,000 secured

Clemente Bernal COBO, 21, of 14219 Lotus Ln #536 in Centreville

The above charged with frequenting a bawdy place, solicitation of prostitution, and resisting arrest

Court Date: September 24, 2019 | Bond: $2,500 secured

Manuel Theodore DEGUZMAN, 55, of 14309 Ladderback Dr in Gainesville

Abel ALVARENGA, 40, of 8251 Highland St in Manassas

Richard Allen WATERS, 48, of 11986 Coverstone Hills Cir in Manassas

Alfonso MEDINA, 43, of 117 Bradley Ct in Winchester

Davinder KAHLON, 35, of 12188 Jennell Dr in Bristow

Jeffrey MOSHER, 45, of 44 Deerfield Meadows in Mineral, VA

Mansour ASIMOV, 26, of 25253 Sackwheat Sq in Chantilly

Those listed above were charged with frequenting a bawdy place and solicitation of prostitution

Court Date: Pending | Status: All were Released on a Summons