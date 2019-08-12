MANASSAS — Police are on the scene of a shooting on Liberia Avenue in Manassas.

There are few details right now. The city’s police department issued this statement:

“The Manassas City Police Department is actively investigating a shooting in the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue. Please avoid the area and be on alert for increased police presence. More details will be provided as they become available.”

We’ll update this post with new information as we have it.

Update

From Manassas police: