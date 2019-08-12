MANASSAS — Police are on the scene of a shooting on Liberia Avenue in Manassas.
There are few details right now. The city’s police department issued this statement:
“The Manassas City Police Department is actively investigating a shooting in the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue. Please avoid the area and be on alert for increased police presence. More details will be provided as they become available.”
We’ll update this post with new information as we have it.
Update
From Manassas police:
On Monday, August 12, 2019, at 6:25pm, an officer of the Manassas City Police Department was on patrol in the 8600 block of Liberia Ave when they were approached by an adult male victim suffering from multiple suspected gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, it is believed the shooting was not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.