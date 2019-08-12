New Moncure Elementary opens for new Stafford school year

STAFFORD — A total of 29,000 students in Stafford County headed back to class today. It was the first time the school division started classes before Labor Day.

In North Stafford, students entered the new Anne. E. Moncure Elementary School, which sits about a mile from the old school on Garrisonville Road. The new 107,000 square foot building has 43 classrooms and is able to hold 890 students with 120 staff members.

Stafford County Schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson states:

The new building has a state-of-the-art maker space, a beautiful library with a 2-story ceiling, a wonderful teaching area, a mini maker space, a Lego wall, and a spiral staircase. The building has been designed to support collaboration and flexible instruction through the incorporation of collaborative areas located inside each instructional pod. These areas will be used as extensions of our classrooms as well as support student needs through extensions and remediation. The technology in the building is wonderful. We have interactive flat panel SMART boards located in every classroom and collaborative areas. One-to-one Chromebook computers are available in grades 3-5 and roughly one to two Chromebook computers are available in grades K-2. Finally, as a result of a park and recreation agreement, Moncure has a beautiful full-size gymnasium with a hardwood floor.

The Stafford County School Board last year voted to begin classes before Labor Day. Students will end classes about two weeks earlier on May 29, 2020.

At Christmastime, students will get two weeks off, as Stafford’s winter break begins and lasts through Jan. 3, 2020.