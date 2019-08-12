Lorraine Dianne Fisher, age 58, passed away peacefully at her Woodbridge home on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 19, 1961 in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Caton Briscoe and Edna Mae. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Briscoe.

Survivors include her husband, Richard J. Fisher; daughters: Holly Eberle, Toni Shultz, and step daughters Tera Chaviers and Krista Olsen; twelve grandchildren: Austin, Caelie, Andrew, Paige, Gage, Talon, Faith, Reese, Rylan, Peyton, Collin, and Owen; siblings: Gail Robbins, Dana Briscoe, Steven Kelly Briscoe, along with a number of loving nieces and nephews including Nicole Briscoe who was more like a daughter to her.

Raine loved her family and friends and could usually be found on her deck entertaining visitors. She enjoyed the outdoors- planting flowers, reading in the sun, and feeding the raccoons and other animals who frequently visited her yard. Raine was a self proclaimed night owl and did some of her best painting, song writing, and guitar playing while others slept. She will be missed by so many!!

A memorial service will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd , Woodbridge, VA, Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with the family receiving family and friends immediately after the service at her home.

In honor of Raine’s vibrant personality, the family encourages guests to wear a touch of yellow as it was her favorite color.