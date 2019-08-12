Julia A. Krajack

Julia Krajack, 82,

of Lake Ridge, VA passed away at her home on August 9, 2019.

Julie was born in Torrington, CT on April 3, 1937. She graduated from Williamsport PA High School. Julia went on to receive her Bachelor’s in Education from Bloomsburg University in 1959 and in 1979 she received her Masters from Marywood College. After teaching for over 30 years in the Pennsbury School system, Julia retired in 1996.

Julie was a proud member of many clubs and organizations. She was in charge of Band Front uniforms for the Pennsbury Band Boosters. She was also the superintendent of The Church of the Incarnation Sunday School.

Julie was preceeded in death by her brother James Muir. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Chuck Krajack, Son Michael (Svea) Krajack, Brother Walter Muir, Grandchildren Michael, Anna and Elizabeth Krajack.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 18,2019 at 12pm with a Memorial Service at 1pm.