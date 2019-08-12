Helen Lee Pearson

Helen Spaur Pearson, 93, of Woodbridge, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10. 2019.

Helen was born on March 4, 1926 in Duffy, West Virginia to the late Frank and Grace Spaur. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald W. Pearson, eight brothers. Astor Spaur, Ross Spaur, Tracy Spaur, Bill Spaur, Frank Spaur, Randall Spaur, McCutchen Spaur, Earnest Spaur and two sisters, Ruth Garcia and Genevieve McCutcheon.

She is survived by her daughter, Delores (Frank) Heim of Dumfries, Virginia, two grandchildren, Dawn (Jeff) Ganthner and Eric (Dominique) Heim. Four great grandchildren also survive her, Erica Ganthner, Austin Ganthner, Henry Heim, Katelyn Heim and one sister Louise Wynkoop.

Mrs. Pearson was a wife of a World War II veteran and worked to supply airplane parts during the war.

There will be a graveside service followed by an interment for Helen at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11am.