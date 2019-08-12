Fire and rescue crews rescue man in ravine behind elementary school

NORTH STAFFORD — Fire and rescue crews pulled a man from a ravine on Monday night.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking with his 10-year-old daughter in a wooded behind Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School on Duffey Drive in North Stafford about 6:19 p.m. when the man fell down an embankment and injured his leg.

He was unable to get out, and his daughter used a cell phone to dial 911, said Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department Chief Joseph Cardello.

Fire crews arrived at the school and found the man in the woods. They carried him on on a makeshift stretcher and loaded him onto an ambulance where he was taken to Stafford Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said Cardello.

The 10-year-old girl was not injured.