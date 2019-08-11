Penny Lou Gill, age 54, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA.

She was born on August 28, 1964 in Warrenton, VA to Jacob Willie Lott and Betty Lou (Dodson) Smith.

Penny was the owner of Lotts of Hair for 25 years, after selling her business she continued doing hair from her home. She loved to be crafty, making jewelry, refinishing furniture and enjoyed baking.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Chris Gill; her father: Jacob Willie Lott and Margie; her mom: Betty Lou Smith; two godchildren: Jacob and Clarissa Carpenter; two sisters: Patty Underwood; and Carrie Wiarda and husband Keith; one brother: Jay Lott; two brothers-in-law: Billy Gill and wife Tomilea; and Greg Gill and wife Heidi; three nieces: Rachel Gill, Megan Plummer and husband Chris; and Kayla Wiarda; two nephews: Arthur Gill and Jason Wiarda; and her beloved bulldog Ms. Georgia Gill. Also surviving are a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, VA.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or you may donate to: American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street, SE, Vienna, VA 22180 in loving memory of Penny Lou Gill.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com