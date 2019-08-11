Maria Isabel Reynoso, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Stafford Hospital Center in Stafford, VA.

She was born on March 20, 1932 in Dominican Republic to the late Emilo Vargas and Maria Eugene Reynoso.

Predeceased by her parents and one brother Romulo Reynoso.

Survivors include two daughters: Nelly Pena and husband Marcelo; and Carmen Serrano; four grandchildren: Jennifer and Steven Belliard; and Taisha and Ariela Serrano.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, VA.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com