Frank Principi to run write-in campaign for Board of County Supervisors

WOODBRIDGE — Frank Principi may not be done with politics yet.

The longtime Woodbridge District Supervisor will run a write-in campaign during the Nov. 5, 2019, General Election, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Principi lost a June Primary Election bid to fellow Democrat Margaret Franklin by nearly 10 points. She’s now running as the Democrat nominee to be the next Woodbridge District Supervisor.

Principi has held the job since 2007. If his write-in campaign is unsuccessful, his last day on the job is December 31. He did not return a request for comment for this story.

Franklin told Potomac Local she wants to earn the support of all Democrats in the district, to include Principi.

“I’m honored that voters chose me as their nominee in June because of my advocacy for more transit options, affordable housing, finally revitalizing Route 1 and eliminating trailers within our school system. I will continue to campaign vigorously introducing myself to even more voters in the Woodbridge district,” said Franklin.

Principi has long pushed for the revitalization of Woodbridge. Over the years, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has invested more county money into Route 1 corridor than anywhere else in the county to pay for things like the undergrounding of utility lines, and widening a portion of the road, between Neabsco and Featherstone roads from four to six lanes.

Principi has also long pushed for a commuter ferry that would take people from Woodbridge to Washington, D.C. That project has gained momentum and support in recent years among members of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Board of Commissioners, who seek add to the transit agency’s services, which include the OmniRide commuter and local buses.