Boy, 14, faces brandishing, reckless handling of a firearm charges

STAFFORD COUNTY — A 14-year-old boy is in trouble with authorities who said he stole a firearm and pointed it at a young girl in a neighborhood.

Stafford sheriff’s office reports:

On August 7, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Deputy Justin Forman was responding to an incident on Gallagher Lane when he was approached by a 14-year-old female subject who told him that earlier that day she was on a walk in the neighborhood with a juvenile male subject. The subject then pulled a handgun out of the waistband of his pants and pointed it at her. He also told her the gun was stolen. Deputies learned that the Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in reference to a report of a stolen firearm. The caller advised that an unknown suspect had broken into his truck, which was parked in front of his residence on Edwards Drive, and stole a firearm.

Gallagher Lane is located near Dixon-Smith Middle School. Authorities later searched the boy’s home on nearby Adrian way.

From the Sheriff’s office: