70th Annual Prince William County Fair starts today

Today is the first day of the 70th Annual Prince William County Fair.

The fair gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In the agriculture barn, you’ll find the Rockin’ A Ranch Petting Zoo and 4H exhibits.

In the Commerical Building, you’ll find wine tasting, as well as local crafters and vendors.

In the Grand Stand on Friday, it’s a fair favorite — Demolition Derby, which runs for a total of four nights this year.

There are tons of other events in the Heritage Barn, Home and Arts Building, as well as the carnival rides on the midway. See them all in this year’s schedule of events.

I’ll be hosting the annual Prince William County Baby Contest in the Show Barn at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11. On Saturday, it’s boys and girls nine to 18 months old and on Sunday it’s boys and girls 19 to 36 months old.

I hope you’ll come to join us.

The fair runs through Saturday, August 17. Here are the ticket prices:

Friday, Aug 9

Gates open 5 p.m.

Adult $6, child/senior $6, ride wristband $15

Saturday, Aug. 10

Gates open 2 p.m.

Adult $12, child/senior $6, ride wristband $22

Sunday, Aug. 11

Gates open 2 p.m.

Adult $12, child/senior $6, ride wristband $22

Monday, Aug. 12 (half-price ticket night)

Gates open 5 p.m.

Adult $6, child/senior $6, ride wristband $18

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Gates open 2 to 5 p.m., then again 5 to 10 p.m.

Adult $12, child/senior $6, ride wristband $20

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Gates open 5 p.m.

Adult $12, child/senior $6, ride wristband $20

Thursday, Aug. 15

Gates open 5 p.m

Adult $12, child/senior $6, ride wristband $20

Friday, Aug. 16

Gates open 5 p.m.

Adult $6, child/senior $6, ride wristband $22

Saturday, Aug. 17

Gates open 2 p.m.

Adults $12, child/senior $6, ride wristband $22