Mostly sunny, with a high near 90

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.