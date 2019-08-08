Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.