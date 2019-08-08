Dale City LIGHTNING named 2019 National Track and Field Club of the Year

DALE CITY — (Press Release) The Dale City “LIGHTNING” Track Club (DCTC) was named the 2019 National Track and Field Club of the Year by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

The award was based on the team’s outstanding success and merit working with today’s youth and tomorrow’s stars. The award was presented during the AAU 2019 National Junior Olympic Games held in Greensboro, N.C. The 2019 National Junior Olympic games had over 13,000 youth participants, making the event the largest youth track and field event in the world.

“For our program to be named AAU National Club of the Year, it is truly an honor and validation for the coaches, parents and most of all, our athletes. Our athletes have had individual success; however, this award honors the dedication and countless hours of behind the scenes work by our staff, our team’s community involvement and the leadership opportunities provided to our youth” stated Head Coach Monte Evans. Coach Monte goes on to say “I’ve always described Dale City Track Club as more than a team but a program; a program that empowers youth to succeed in academics, athletics and social settings. It truly takes a village. We are a Lightning family and we’re Lightning strong”.

DCTC introduces kids of all abilities of track and field and hosts several events throughout the year. DCTC promotes good sportsmanship, proper nutrition, improved physical fitness, and instills leadership skills to help our youth build a positive self-image. DCTC has over 300 youth athletes that participate in its training programs yearly.

The organization is headquartered and trains at Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center, a training facility based in Woodbridge.