Truslow Road bridge inspected after I-95 crash, reopened

STAFFORD — A crash on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning forced crews to inspect a highway overpass in Stafford County.

A portion of Truslow Road that crosses the interstate highway via the American Legion Road Bridge was closed to traffic for about two hours.

The crash occurred underneath the bridge, located near mile marker 140 / Courthouse Road. The bridge was eventually reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge will close again this coming winter for eight months as crews work to demolish it, and then rebuild a new bridge as part of the effort to extend E-ZPass Express Lanes from Garrisonville to Route 17 in southern Stafford County.