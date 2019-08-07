Stafford shooting victims remain hospitalized, no new developments in cases

STAFFORD COUNTY — Two women remain hospitalized after they were shot in Stafford County in separate incidents.

An unidentified female remains in a hospital after she was shot on Saturday, August 3 at a home on New Hope Church Road in White Oak.

A sheriff’s deputy found the woman covered in blood, next to the body of 41-year-old Micheal Shane Nelson, of Stafford. Nelson was the shooter, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

The sheriff’s office has have said little about this investigation, or about a separate investigation into the shooting that left another woman — 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez De La Cruz hospitalized after she was shot outside the 5-Twelve convenience store on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford on July 3.

She suffered gunshots to her upper body and was found next to the body of another man who had been shot and killed. His identity has not been released more than a month after his death, and a suspect remains on the loose.

The sheriff’s office released De La Cruz’s name in coordination with the family as part of the ongoing investigation, states sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo in an email to Potomac Local.

Otherwise, it’s department’s policy not to release the name of a victim who remains hospitalized.

“We only break from normal policy guidelines with the consent of the victim’s family and to help the investigation,” adds Vicinanzo.