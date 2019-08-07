Mostly sunny, with a high near 90

Thursday

Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.