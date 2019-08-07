Thursday
Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.