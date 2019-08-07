Man urinated on mailbox near Park Ridge Elementary School, sheriff’s office reports

STAFFORD COUNTY — (Press Release) A suspect was arrested on Monday by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after he was observed urinating on a mailbox and subsequently fled on foot from deputies.

On August 5, 2019, at approximately 5:49 p.m., Deputy Gordon responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of Regency Drive, near Park Ridge Elementary School. A man subject was seen urinating on a mailbox and a sign.

Upon arrival, Deputy Gordon located the suspect walking along the roadway. The suspect repeatedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and speak with her. Eventually, the suspect stopped in the middle of a crosswalk. The deputy asked him to move from the crosswalk to the sidewalk to speak with her, but he refused.

Deputy Gordon moved the suspect to the sidewalk and immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. In addition, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred.

When the deputy asked him about the mailbox incident, he took off running on Parkway Boulevard.

Deputy Gordon followed the suspect and was quickly able to apprehend him.

Deputy Connelly arrived on scene and assisted with the arrest. On the way to the Magistrate’s Office, the suspect became belligerent and repeatedly yelled at deputies, according to the sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Keith Ball, 47, of Stafford was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for public intoxication and obstruction of justice.