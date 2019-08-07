JUST POSTED VIDEO: National Night Out

Thousands of people packed Stafford Marketplace on Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out celebration.

The annual event is organized by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and has strong participation by the county’s fire and rescue department, area churches, and local businesses.

The annual nationwide event aims to draw people out of their homes and into their communities to meet their neighbors and to foster positive interactions with law enforcement.

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