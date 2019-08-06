Justin ‘Wayne’ Jones, 67, of Manassas, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019 at Prince William Hospital.

He was born on January 15, 1952 in Warren County, VA and lived in Manassas for over 40 years. He was a long-time participant and employee at the iconic Old Dominion Speedway in Manassas. He served the Lord attending Tabernacle Baptist Church for the past 9 years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie Jones; children, Barbie Carroll and her husband Bobby, Melissa Lawson and her husband Gary and Jason Miller and his wife Krista; three grandchildren, Andrew Lawson and his wife Stephanie, Brandon Carroll and Cheyenne Carroll; three honorary grandchildren, Michaella Deming, Marissa Deming and Miranda Deming; two great-grandchildren, Patrick Lawson and Aimee Lawson; six honorary great grandchildren, brother Vince Jones and his wife Gayle, brother Melvin Jones and his wife Pam, sister Sharon Herndon, and sister Cindy Kattner and her husband Larry; aunt Liz Bedwell, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family, friends and his four-legged fur baby Yuki and fur grandbabies, Belle, Echo and Nova.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one sister, three aunts, two uncles, one niece, one honorary grandson and his four-legged fur baby Cinnamon.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eugene Zorbas officiating.