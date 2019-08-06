Anne Lewis Matthys of Dale City, VA, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 3, 2019. She was born August 15,1945 in Cleborne, Texas to Roy and Nancy (Arp) Lewis. She received her BA in Education from Texas Woman’s University in 1966. She taught elementary school in Summerville and Snook, Texas, and later worked at USDA for twenty years in Washington, D.C. before enjoying her retirement. She was preceded in death by her son Allen, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Allen Matthys, her daughters Patti (Andy) Matthys-Pearce of St. Louis, MO, Janna (Todd) Pish of Satellite Beach, FL, her son, Jason Matthys of California, her daughter-in-law Tracy (McEuen) Matthys of Remington, Va, and her 10 grandchildren: Allen III, Laura, Joseph, Anthony, Emily, and Michael Matthys; Paige and Anna Matthys-Pearce; David and Matthew Pish. She is also survived by her brother, Roy Charles Lewis (JoAnna) of Texas, her brother and sister-in-law Russell and Carol (Matthys) Barnhart, and nephews Michael and Keith Barnhart, Robert Lewis and niece Jami Lewis.